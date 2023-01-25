Pember and UNC Asheville host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-16, 1-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-6, 7-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-16, 1-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-6, 7-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -9; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 64-58 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Pember averaging 7.8.

The Blue Hose are 1-7 in conference play. Presbyterian is third in the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Stewart averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs and Blue Hose square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 12 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

