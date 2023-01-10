Pedulla, Virginia Tech Hokies to visit Girard, Syracuse Orange

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Girard III and the Syracuse Orange host Sean Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange are 7-3 on their home court. Syracuse scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from deep. Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Orange and Hokies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange. Girard is averaging 16.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Pedulla is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

