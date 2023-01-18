Parker, Portland State Vikings take on the Weber State Wildcats

Portland State Vikings (8-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (8-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Portland State in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 6.5.

The Vikings are 2-3 against conference opponents. Portland State scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Wildcats and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Hunter Woods is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.