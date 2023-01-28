Parker and Portland State host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-12, 3-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-12, 3-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Cameron Parker scored 23 points in Portland State’s 75-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings are 4-3 in home games. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 76.4 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Grizzlies are 3-6 in conference matchups. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 6.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Bannan is scoring 15.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

