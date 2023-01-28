Pacific faces Santa Clara, aims to halt 3-game skid

Pacific Tigers (10-12, 3-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-6, 4-3 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pacific Tigers (10-12, 3-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-6, 4-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks to end its three-game slide with a win over Santa Clara.

The Broncos are 11-3 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 6.1.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific is the top team in the WCC shooting 38.4% from downtown. Greydon Edwards paces the Tigers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Keylan Boone is averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

