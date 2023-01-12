SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 5:21 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday.

The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Thursday, and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. The Pacers said Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Pacers, who are 23-19 this season.

Indiana hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

