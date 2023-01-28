Owusu-Anane leads Brown against Cornell after 27-point game

Brown Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Cornell Big Red after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 27 points in Brown’s 97-85 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 8-1 in home games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Sean Hansen paces the Big Red with 4.4 boards.

The Bears are 3-3 in Ivy League play. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The Big Red and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hansen is averaging 9.1 points for the Big Red. Greg Dolan is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.2 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

