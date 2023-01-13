Otieno leads Quinnipiac to 58-51 victory over Saint Peter’s

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno finished with a double-double and Quinnipiac beat Saint Peter’s 58-51 on Friday night. Otieno…

Otieno totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ike Nweke shot 3 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 10 points. Matt Balanc had 10 points 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line.

Jayden Saddler finished with 18 points and three steals for the Peacocks (7-10, 2-6). Isiah Dasher added 10 points, while Jaylen Murray scored nine.

Both teams next play Sunday. Quinnipiac visits Mount St. Mary’s while Saint Peter’s hosts Fairfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

