Osawe leads NJIT against Vermont after 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (5-13, 2-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 3-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (5-13, 2-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 3-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Kevin Osawe scored 20 points in NJIT’s 87-75 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 4-1 on their home court. Vermont is ninth in the America East with 5.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 1.4.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in America East play. NJIT is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.9 points. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.