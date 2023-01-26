Oregon State hosts Carlson and Utah

Utah Utes (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -8; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Branden Carlson scored 25 points in Utah’s 86-61 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers are 7-3 in home games. Oregon State is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Utes have gone 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 5.3 points for the Beavers. Jordan Pope is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.1 points. Carlson is averaging 15.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

