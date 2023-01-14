Oregon State hosts Arizona State after Cambridge’s 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-10, 1-5 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-10, 1-5 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Oregon State Beavers after Desmond Cambridge scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 90-73 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers are 7-2 in home games. Oregon State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is second in the Pac-12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Frankie Collins averaging 5.3.

The Beavers and Sun Devils face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.4 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

DJ Horne is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

