Oregon State faces Cal, looks to break 6-game slide

Oregon State Beavers (7-12, 1-7 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-16, 2-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (7-12, 1-7 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-16, 2-6 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks to end its six-game skid with a win against Cal.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-9 at home. Cal has a 1-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Beavers are 1-7 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Bears and Beavers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is shooting 52.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Jordan Pope is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Beavers. Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.