Oregon hosts da Silva and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the Oregon Ducks after Tristan da Silva scored 27 points in Colorado’s 58-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks have gone 8-4 at home. Oregon scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 4-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

KJ Simpson is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists. da Silva is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.