Oregon hosts Colorado after da Silva’s 27-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Oregon Ducks after Tristan da Silva scored 27 points in Colorado’s 58-55 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks are 8-4 on their home court. Oregon is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is seventh in the Pac-12 giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

KJ Simpson is averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.