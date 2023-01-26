Oral Roberts hosts Denver after Abmas’ 27-point game

Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -18; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Golden Eagles are 11-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Connor Vanover paces the Golden Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Pioneers are 3-6 in Summit play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vanover is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.