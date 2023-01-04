O’Neil and American host Holy Cross

American Eagles (10-3, 2-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-10, 2-0 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (10-3, 2-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-10, 2-0 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Holy Cross Crusaders after Johnny O’Neil scored 21 points in American’s 71-55 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders are 4-3 on their home court. Holy Cross has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 2-0 in Patriot play. American has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Crusaders and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Batchelder is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 9.3 points. Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.