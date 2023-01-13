Omaha plays conference rival North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Frankie Fidler and the Omaha Mavericks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 4-3 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit scoring 69.3 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Bison are 4-2 in conference games. North Dakota State is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.9 points for the Bison. Nelson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.