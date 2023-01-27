Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts’ 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 3-7 in Summit play. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit giving up 76.5 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 46.1% and averaging 22.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.