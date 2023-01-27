Olivari leads Rice against UAB after 26-point game

UAB Blazers (14-7, 5-5 C-USA) at Rice Owls (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes…

UAB Blazers (14-7, 5-5 C-USA) at Rice Owls (15-5, 6-3 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the UAB Blazers after Quincy Olivari scored 26 points in Rice’s 65-63 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 10-2 in home games. Rice ranks fourth in C-USA with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 8.9.

The Blazers are 5-5 against C-USA opponents. UAB leads C-USA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 3.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Rice.

Jordan Walker averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

