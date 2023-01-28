Ole Miss Rebels to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road

Ole Miss Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Ole Miss in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Cowboys have gone 8-2 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 32.5% from deep, led by Weston Church shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rebels are 1-4 in road games. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moussa Cisse is averaging 7.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Burns is averaging 6.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.