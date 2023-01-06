Ole Miss faces Mississippi State on 3-game slide

Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Mississippi State averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 0-2 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 assists. Tolu Smith is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

