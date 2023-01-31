Ole Miss and Kentucky face off in conference showdown

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels host Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC play Tuesday.

The Rebels are 6-6 on their home court. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Murrell averaging 4.7.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is seventh in the SEC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is averaging 14.9 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Antonio Reeves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

