Old Dominion visits South Alabama following Jones’ 25-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-12, 2-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-12, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Tyrell Jones scored 25 points in South Alabama’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Jaguars have gone 5-3 at home. South Alabama averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Monarchs are 3-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars and Monarchs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

