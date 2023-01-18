Old Dominion plays Georgia State after Jenkins’ 23-point game

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Georgia State Panthers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 73-65 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Monarchs are 8-2 on their home court. Old Dominion has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

The Monarchs and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Monarchs. Jenkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Dwon Odom is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.