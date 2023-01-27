Old Dominion hosts Daye and Coastal Carolina

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-11, 4-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-11, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 75-69 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 7-4 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is seventh in the Sun Belt giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.9 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.