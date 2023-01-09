Oklahoma State visits Kansas State after Nowell’s 32-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Markquis Nowell scored 32 points in Kansas State’s 97-95 overtime victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Dorian Finister shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big 12 shooting 33.3% from deep. Weston Church leads the Cowboys shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17 points, 8.9 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

