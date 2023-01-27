Oklahoma State Cowboys to host Ole Miss Rebels Saturday

Ole Miss Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces Oklahoma State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Cowboys are 8-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Rebels are 1-4 in road games. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Matthew Murrell is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14.9 points. Jaemyn Brakefield is shooting 53.2% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.