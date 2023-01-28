Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on 3-game skid

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-9, 2-6 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks to stop its three-game skid when the Sooners take on No. 2 Alabama.

The Sooners are 6-4 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from downtown, led by Bijan Cortes shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-0 away from home. Alabama is fourth in the SEC shooting 33.8% from deep. Brandon Miller paces the Crimson Tide shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Miller is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

