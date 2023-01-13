Oklahoma hosts West Virginia following Toussaint’s 20-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Joe Toussaint scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 83-78 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Sooners have gone 5-3 in home games. Oklahoma is ninth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 3.4.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Kedrian Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Sooners and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 13.8 points for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

