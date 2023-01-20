Oklahoma hosts No. 21 Baylor following George’s 27-point game

Baylor Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 2-4 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Baylor takes on the Oklahoma Sooners after Keyonte George scored 27 points in Baylor’s 81-74 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Sooners have gone 6-3 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.5.

The Bears are 3-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by George averaging 3.4.

The Sooners and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 assists. Groves is shooting 52.6% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

George is averaging 17.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.