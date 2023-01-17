Oklahoma faces Oklahoma State following Sherfield’s 22-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 77-76 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys have gone 6-2 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sooners are 2-3 against conference opponents. Oklahoma averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

The Cowboys and Sooners meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Sherfield averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Tanner Groves is shooting 54.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

