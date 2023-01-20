Okani leads UIC against Northern Iowa after 29-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 1-8 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 1-8 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Northern Iowa Panthers after Toby Okani scored 29 points in UIC’s 76-66 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 5-4 in home games. UIC gives up 70.2 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 6-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 9.1.

The Flames and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Bowen Born averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.