Ohio State visits Indiana following Jackson-Davis’ 25-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 61-57 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-1 in home games. Indiana is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 3.0.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

