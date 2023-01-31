Ohio hosts Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -8; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Ohio Bobcats after Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-69 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Ohio is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 20.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Farrakhan is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Miles Brown is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.8 points. Dwight Wilson is shooting 61.7% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

