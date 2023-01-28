Ohio faces Akron after Wilson’s 31-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -6; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Akron Zips after Dwight Wilson scored 31 points in Ohio’s 88-76 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Zips are 10-0 on their home court. Akron is the top team in the MAC in team defense, allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 3-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Zips and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is shooting 58.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

Wilson is shooting 62.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

