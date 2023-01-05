SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Ognacevic scores 24 as…

Ognacevic scores 24 as Lipscomb defeats North Alabama 86-62

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat North Alabama 86-62 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Bisons (9-7, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt and A.J. McGinnis scored 13 points apiece.

Will Soucie led the way for the Lions (9-7, 1-2) with 13 points. Jacari Lane added 10 points and Damien Forrest scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lipscomb visits Jacksonville while North Alabama hosts Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up