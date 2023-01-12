SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Ognacevic scores 22, Lipscomb downs Austin Peay 87-65

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:57 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 87-65 victory against Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Ognacevic shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Bisons (10-8, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tommy Murr scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 5 from the floor. Ahsan Asadullah recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Sean Durugordon led the Governors (8-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Shon Robinson added nine points for Austin Peay. Guy Fauntleroy also had seven points and two steals.

