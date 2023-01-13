Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against Austin Peay after 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-8, 2-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-8, 2-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 87-65 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 7-1 on their home court. Lipscomb is 5-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Governors have gone 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is ninth in the ASUN scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.