Oduro leads George Mason against VCU after 24-point performance

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the VCU Rams after Josh Oduro scored 24 points in George Mason’s 79-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams have gone 11-1 at home. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 71.5 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Patriots are 4-3 in conference games. George Mason has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams and Patriots match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Rams. Jamir Watkins is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for VCU.

Victor Bailey Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Oduro is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.