O’Boyle, Lafayette Leopards square off against the Boston University Terriers

Lafayette Leopards (2-13, 0-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Leo…

Lafayette Leopards (2-13, 0-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leo O’Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards visit Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers on Thursday.

The Terriers are 4-1 on their home court. Boston University scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-2 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers and Leopards meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 9.6 points for the Terriers. Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.

CJ Fulton is averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leopards. O’Boyle is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.