Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on 3-game slide

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will try to break its three-game slide when the Fighting Irish take on Georgia Tech.

The Fighting Irish are 8-3 in home games. Notre Dame is third in the ACC shooting 37.7% from deep, led by Dane Goodwin shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Jalon Moore averaging 6.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cormac Ryan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Miles Kelly is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

