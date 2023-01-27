Notre Dame faces Louisville, aims to stop 4-game slide

Louisville Cardinals (2-18, 0-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Fighting Irish play Louisville.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-5 at home. Notre Dame is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 0-9 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Curry averaging 1.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

El Ellis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Mike James is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

