Notre Dame faces Boston College on 3-game road skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Fighting Irish play Boston College.

The Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Boston College is fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Fighting Irish have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.4 points for the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. JJ Starling is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.