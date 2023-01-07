Northwestern visits No. 15 Indiana following Jackson-Davis’ 30-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Indiana takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 91-89 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers are 8-0 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 80.7 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Chase Audige averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie is shooting 33.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

