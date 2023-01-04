Northwestern State takes on McNeese, looks to break 4-game skid

Northwestern State Demons (8-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (4-10, 1-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (8-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (4-10, 1-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State enters the matchup with McNeese after losing four in a row.

The Cowboys have gone 2-3 at home. McNeese is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 12 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Demarcus Sharp is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

