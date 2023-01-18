Northwestern State plays SE Louisiana, looks to break road losing streak

Northwestern State Demons (10-8, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (10-8, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hits the road against SE Louisiana looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Demons are 2-3 in conference games. Northwestern State leads the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 9.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

