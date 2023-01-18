Northern Kentucky takes on Cleveland State after Warrick’s 21-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-8, 6-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-8, 6-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-53 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 9-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 6-2 in conference play. Cleveland State is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Norse and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

