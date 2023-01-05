Northern Kentucky hosts Moore and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 2-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-6, 4-0 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 2-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-6, 4-0 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jalen Moore scored 25 points in Oakland’s 81-65 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 8-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 against conference opponents. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Moore averaging 5.8.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 19.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.