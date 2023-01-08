Northern Kentucky hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 27 points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-85 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 8-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Titans are 2-3 in conference matchups. Detroit Mercy ranks third in the Horizon with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 12.8.

The Norse and Titans square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 19.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Davis is averaging 24.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

