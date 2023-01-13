Northern Iowa visits Belmont after Born’s 23-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-6, 5-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Belmont Bruins after Bowen Born scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-67 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 6-1 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 39.8% from deep, led by Drew Friberg shooting 48.4% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-2 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.2.

The Bruins and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bruins. Friberg is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Born is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

